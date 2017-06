6/13/17: Brian Jones – City of Rock Hill Preps for the BMX Worlds – July 19-30, 2017

2017 BMX World Championships Needs Volunteers

July 19-30, 2017

http://rockhillscbmx.com/

Click the following link to get specific details about becoming a volunteer this summer for the biggest global event to come to York County – the BMX World Championships! https://2017bmxworldchampvols.my-trs.com/

