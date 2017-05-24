York School District May See Budget Increases

The York school district may see some salary step increases for eligible employees and the addition of new elementary teacher positions.

The board discussed the budget during an April 25 work session then last night held their first reading of the district’s 2017-18 operating budget, according to Tim Cooper, public information officer for the district.

The first public hearing on the York school district budget is 6 p.m. June 13 at 1475 East Liberty Street in York. At 7 p.m. that same day, the board will then hear the second and final reading of the budget.

