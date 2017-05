York Man Hospitalized After Being Struck By Car

One person was hospitalized after being struck by a car in York, according to the York Police Department. Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, a driver hit a man on East Madison Street by the intersection of Cemetery Street and fled the scene, police say.

The victim’s age was not available Monday. The victim was transported to the hospital. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the York Police Department at 803-684-4141.

