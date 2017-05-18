York County High Schools Graduation Schedule

High schools in York County will begin graduation ceremonies at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, S.C. starting on Saturday. The schedule for York County high schools is as follows below.
Graduation schedule for York County high schools:
May 20 – 10 a.m. – Nation Ford High School
May 20 – 2 p.m. – Fort Mill High School
May 25 – 7 p.m. – Clover High School
May 26 – 10 a.m. – York Comprehensive High School
June 3 – 10 a.m. – South Pointe High School
June 3 – 2 p.m. – Rock Hill High School
June 3 – 6 p.m. – Northwestern High School