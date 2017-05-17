York County Budget Passes Second Reading

The York County Budget for the 2018 fiscal year passed second reading Monday night and the general funds currently amount to 111 million dollars.

Kevin Madden, Director of York County Finance said that the York County Sheriffs and Solicitor’s Office will have their own budget this year. The separate budget will allow the Sheriff’s Department the freedom to make decisions to better support the people of York County.

County Manager Bill Shanahan said there is one more reading for the budget and encouraged the citizens of York County to be involved.

Madden said they have created a new capital projects fund. They are looking at a 10 year capital plan and 10 year infrastructure plan as well.

