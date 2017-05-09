York Child Tests Positive for Meth

According to police and jail records, a pair of York parents have been charged by York County Sheriff’s Office deputies with unlawful child neglect after their child tested positive for methamphetamine and had to sleep outside.

39-year-old Glenn David Moss and 27-year-old Jessica Anna Pope are being held in the York County jail under a $6,500 bond each on child neglect charges, jail records show. Police received a referral last month from the S.C. Department of Social Services alleging possible unlawful neglect, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The report lists DSS as making the compliant to police.

