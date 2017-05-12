Woman Leaves Child in Grocery Store

26 year old Rock Hill woman Laquanna Johnson has been charged with unlawful conduct towards a child after she was accused of abandoning her child for 20 minutes at the Food Lion off East Main Street in Rock Hill.

The incident occurred on may 2nd. Surveillance video shows a woman leaving the store alone at 6:18 PM and returning at 6:39 PM. An employee found the child trying to leave the store on his own and the child told him his mom had left the store.

When the mother returned and left again with the child, the employee told police she was able to get the woman’s license plate number. The number was used to identify Johnson, who has since been arrested.

Comments

comments