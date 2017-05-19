Winthrop’s Kelsey Announces Promotion Of Howland To Assistant Coach

ROCK HILL, SC– Pat Kelsey announced that Mike Howland has been promoted to assistant coach after spending the last two seasons as the director of basketball operations.

“Mike has done a phenomenal job in his time here at Winthrop and has earned this opportunity,” said Kelsey. “He has a very keen basketball mind and has a very bright future in our profession. He has built great relationships in the community and most importantly with our players. I trust him implicitly. He will do great in his new role.”

Howland, who came to Winthrop after serving as Director of Basketball Operations at Missouri State University and takes over as an assistant following the following the departure of Marty McGillan who has agreed to become a women’s basketball assistant coach at the University of Minnesota.

Prior to his stint at Missouri State in 2014-15, Howland was the varsity basketball coach at Saint Viator High School in Arlington Heights, IL. In three years at Saint Viator he compiled a 69-19 record, winning 20 or more games each year and claiming three regional titles. That record was the best in the school’s history in a three-year stretch. Howland was recognized for his success in each of the three seasons, being named the IBCA District 4 Coach of the Year as well as the 2012 East Suburban Catholic Conference Coach of the Year.

Howland is also the co-founder of the Chicago Lockdown AAU Basketball 14U-17U program, which earned a top 25 national ranking in 2013.

In 2002 Howland graduated from DePauw University in Greencastle, IN where he had a stellar playing career. In his senior season, he was named the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and an NABC All American. That season, he helped the team to a 24-4 mark and an appearance in the Elite Eight of the Division III NCAA Tournament. He scored 1,276 points in his career, which ranks 13th all-time and finished third all-time in assists (490). Howland was college teammates with current Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens.

