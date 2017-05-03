Winthrop Women’s Tennis To Face #22 Tennessee In NCAA Tournament

ROCK HILL, SC—The Winthrop women’s tennis team will head to Durham, NC to take on Tennessee in the opening round of the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championship. The Eagles and Lady Vols will square off on Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. on the campus of Duke University.

Winthrop earned its automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Big South Conference Championship and has an overall record of 19-5. The Lady Eagles face the 22nd-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols that hold an 18-11 mark. The winner of the match will advance to take on the winner of Duke and Boston University, which would take place on Sunday, May 14 at 4 p.m.

The Lady Eagles battled the University of South Carolina in the opening round in 2016 before falling 4-2. Lauren Proctor won at #1 singles and Mariana Humberg won at #3 singles.

