Winthrop Founding President to Be Inducted into S.C. Hall of Fame

This Friday Winthrop university will celebrate as their founding president David Bancroft Johnson is inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame.

The public ceremont will be held in McBryde Hall Friday at 5 pm with a reception following at 6pm in the Tuttle Dining Room.

Tours of the Little Chapel, the final resting place for Johnson and his wife, Mai Rutledge Smith-will be available from 4-7:30 p.m.

