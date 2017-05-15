Winthrop Baseball Takes Series With 4-3 Win Over Campbell

ROCK HILL, SC – The Winthrop baseball team defeated Campbell 3-2 to take the series, Sunday afternoon on Senior Day at The Winthrop Ballpark.

The Eagles 29-20 and 15-6 in the Big South will face Charlotte on Tuesday at 6 pm at The Winthrop Ballpark. Campbell falls to 23-28 and 8-13 in the league.

Winthrop’s Colton Rendon (6-3) earned the win as he pitched seven innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out nine. The Eagles Riley Arnone tossed the final two innings as he earned his fourth save of the season. The Camels Ryan Kirk (3-6) suffered the loss as he tossed 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits.

The Eagles scored in the bottom of the second when Mitch Spires opened up the inning with a double to right, advanced to third on a groundout, and scored on a double to left by Babe Thomas .

Winthrop added two more in the bottom of the third. C.J. Hicks was hit by a pitch, stole second and came in to score on a double to left by Matthew Mulkey . Mulkey then advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Grant English , and scored on a sacrifice fly by Spires.

The Camels got on the board in the top of the fifth when Zach Minnick singled, advanced to second on a Kyle Mehl walk, and MInnick scored on a single to center by Drew Butler. Mehl also scored on the play when the ball went passed Mulkey’s glove.

Babe Thomas went 2-for-4 with an RBI, Matthew Mulkey went 1-for-4 with a run and RBI, and Mitch Spires went 1-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

