Wilkerson Road to Close for Maintenance

Starting June 5th Wilkerson road in Rock Hill will be closed until the end of August as part of work to widen parts of Celriver road.

According to the SCDOT, the detour around Wilkerson Road will begin at the intersection of Wilkerson and Celriver and head Southeast on Celriver for a little over half a mile until the road reaches Eden Terrace.

From there, turn right onto Eden Terrace and follow that road for 0.21 miles to the intersection of Eden Terrace and Wilkerson, and continue onto Wilkerson Road.

