Two Lancaster Men Arrested for Burglary

Two Lancaster men have been arrested in connection with multiple burglaries and attempted burglaries in Lancaster County, according to information from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

John Josiah Bush, 20, of Lancaster, was arrested on April 19. Demarkeyo Wanya’Markel McClinton, 21, also of Lancaster, was arrested on April 28. Bush and McClinton are charged with burglary second degree and attempted burglary second degree, according to a press release.

Bond was denied for both men and they remain in the Lancaster County Detention Center.

Comments

comments