Two Arrests Made in Cherry Park Robbery

Two arrests have been made in the Cherry Park robbery that put a preventative lockdown on Sullivan Middle School on Wednesday. 17 year old Christopher Tant was charged with strong armed robbery while a 16 year old was arrested but no details were disclosed because of his age.

Officers responded Wednesday morning after a man said he was hit in the back of the leg and the head by two suspects. The suspects grabbed the mans wallet and stole 60 dollars plus debit and credit cards before taking off. A witness told police he saw the encounter and saw the two suspects run off.

The K-9 unit and investigators located and arrested both Tant and a 16-year-old

Comments

comments