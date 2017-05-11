Tega Cay to Unveil New Road

Friday at 11:30 am York County will be announcing the opening of Hubert Graham Way in Tega Cay. Officials and staff from, both, York County and City of Tega Cay will be onsite to participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the new road.

After speaking and cutting the ribbon officials will drive down the new road following a Tega Cay Fire Truck and Sheriff Car escort. Hubert Graham Way is a York County Pennies for Progress project that consisted of constructing a new road connecting Stonecrest Blvd. and Gold Hill Road.

This new road will provide drivers an alternate route to get in and out of Tega Cay; as well as, the opportunity to avoid the SC 160/Gold Hill Road intersection.

