Tega Cay, Fort Mill Headline Safest Cities List

The National Council for Home Safety and Security released its list of the top 50 safest cities on May 8. Tega Cay topped the list. Fort Mill was second.

According to the report, communities were ranked based on federal crime reports, population data and in-house research. Compared to the South Carolina average of seven violent crimes per 1,000 people, Tega Cay almost didn’t register a percentage.

The city had only one violent crime against its population of 9,501. Fort Mill had less than two per 1,000 residents. The 15.68 property crimes in Tega Cay and 14.71 in Fort Mill — again, both based on 1,000 residents — ranked well below the state average of 51.

The new listing also includes other York County locales in its top 50. Clover ranked No. 14, followed by York at No. 19. Other area municipalities include Lancaster (No. 24) and Chester (No. 31)

