Robbery Placed Sullivan Middle School in Preventative Lockdown

Sullivan Middle School in Rock Hill was placed under a preventative lockdown this morning.

According to Paul Myers of the Rock Hill Police Department a suspect committed a non-armed robbery in Cherry Park earlier today.

The Middle School was placed on lockdown because of its vicinity to Cherry park.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing.

Myers said RHPD has a man in custody and the investigation is still ongoing.

