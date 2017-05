State Police Investigations Chester County Inmate Dies

State police in South Carolina are investigating after an inmate at Chester County jail who was brought into the jail for an alleged DUI died Monday morning, deputies said.

The male inmate was identified in a police report as 46-year-old Charles Thomas Minors, of Lancaster. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office operates the jail.

Police did not indicate any foul play in the death, but have not released any details.

