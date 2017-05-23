South Pointe High Names Lance Roberts As New Athletic Director

Lance Roberts has been named as the new Athletic Director for South Pointe High School. He replaces Mike Drummond who is retiring this year after leading the program since 2006.

Roberts has taught and coached at South Pointe since the school opened with ninth and tenth graders in the fall of 2005. During that time, in addition to his role as a South Pointe 101 instructor, Roberts has served as the head coach for softball (2005-2008), Assistant 9th Grade Football Coach (2005-2012), and Head 9th Grade Football Coach (2013-2016). Roberts also fulfilled the responsibilities of an assistant athletic director that included working with student eligibility records and serving as the site administrator for various athletic events. Prior to his arrival at South Pointe, Roberts coached football, wrestling, softball and track at Chester High School. He was chosen as a Teacher of the Year while at each school.

South Pointe Principal, Al Leonard, states that Roberts’ experience at South Pointe as a coach of various sports, coupled with his understanding of the responsibilities, demands and challenges that the South Pointe Athletic Director will face, makes him uniquely qualified to fill the position. Leonard said, “Since our inaugural year, Coach Roberts has been dependable and has demonstrated a tremendous energy level and work ethic. He genuinely cares about each student and shares my desire to have South Pointe’s student-athletes excel in the classroom, in athletics, and in the community. We have already established a great working relationship.”

Roberts takes over an athletics program that has had success in numerous sports in a relatively brief period of time. It includes a football program that has gained national recognition. He will officially begin his director responsibilities on July 1st; however, he will work closely with Leonard, Drummond and the Athletic Booster Club in the interim to ensure a smooth transition to his new role.

