School District Proposes Property Tax Increase

The Rock Hill School District is proposing a property tax increase for the 2017-18 budget, with some of the new revenue going toward salary step increases and new positions.

The proposed increase, which would have to be approved by the Rock Hill school board, would amount to $36 more in taxes each year on a $100,000 business or non-owner occupied home, or rental property, said Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the district.

That increase will generate about $1.6 million in new revenue for the district.

