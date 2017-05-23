S.C. Governor Headed to Rock Hill

Governor Henry McMaster will be in Rock Hill June 15th.

McMaster is making his way around the state of South Carolina to hold a series of roundtable style meetings with local business leaders across main street South Carolina, to solicit and compile examples of regulations and red tape that make it unnecessarily difficult to do business in the State.

The series of meetings builds on the governor’s Executive Order, which orders a transparent review of cabinet agency regulations that may harm business growth, by including the perspective of local main street business leaders from across the State

Each meeting will be co-hosted by a local Chamber of Commerce organization and roundtable participation limited to their local chamber membership.

