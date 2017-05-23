Rock Man Escapes Blazing Car

Rock Hill fire department officials responded yesterday after the driver of a tractor trailer truck was able to escape his vehicle before it burned on of Anderson Road, also called U.S. 21 Bypass, near Interstate 77.

The driver noticed smoke coming through the floorboards and flames coming up through the cab and was able to stop and get to safety. Officials were able to put the flames out and keep the fire from spreading into the cargo portion of the trailer.

The York County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

