Rock Hill Woman Leaves Children Downtown, Drives to Charlotte for Affair

A Rock Hill woman is facing abuse charged after she left her children in Rock Hill,s Fountain park while she drove to Charlotte and have an affair. Police responded last night on East Main Street to a man who claimed the children with him belonged to his fiance.

The man told police he and the children were homeless and that Banks had lef the children downtown to deal with a medical emergency. When the police called Banks she said she was at the hospital, however the hospital had no record of her.

She then told police about the affair and said she would return for her children. It is not clear how many children were involved, but one of them was 12 years old.

They were taken into custody by the SC Department of Social Services and Banks was charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

