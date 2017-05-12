Rock Hill School District to Discuss Property Tax Increase

The Rock Hill school District will be discussing and proposing a property tax increase for this year’s budget. According to Mychal Frost, spokesperson for the district.

the increase would bring in 36 dollars more in taxes each year on a 100 thousand dollar business or non owner occupied home or rental.

The increase will not affect homeowners due to Act 388, South Carolina’s property tax reform measure, which says homeowners do not pay taxes for school operations on their primary residence.

The act replaced local property tax on owner-occupied homes with a one-cent sales tax increase on most retail purchases.

