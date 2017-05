Rock Hill Mother Leaves Daughter at Mailbox for Punishment

A Rock Hill woman has been charged with child neglect. Police said Kecia Barham left her child at the mailboxes on Patriot Parkway Friday morning. Barham told police that her daughter was acting out, so she punished her by leaving her at the apartment mailboxes for 45 minutes.

The Department of Social Services took custody of the child.

