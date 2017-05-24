Rock Hill Mayoral Candidates to Speak at NAACP Political Forum

Tomorrow night the NAACP will hold a political form to showcase the 3 candidates vying to be the next Mayor of Rock Hill along with other local political figures.

The event will begin with a meet and greet with the members of the NAACP starting at 6 PM followed by discussion on action and change from candidates Duane Christopher, Bump Roddey and John Gettys.

The event is being held at the Emmett Scott Auditorium on Crawford Road. Tommy Pope, Archie Parnell and David Kulma are also scheduled to speak at the event.

