Rock Hill Man Charged With Animal Cruelty

According to a Rock Hill police report 46 year old Samuel Wilson has been charged with four counts of animal cruelty after injured dogs were found left without food or water. A pitbull puppy was found in a wire cage covered in feces with no food or water.

An emaciated dog with flies on its face was covered in lacerations and had difficulty moving. A rottweiler was found chained to a metal stake and three more pitbull puppies were running free on the property. Chain-linked fence kennels held five more dogs, the report says.

Officials also found a pregnant dog without food and clean water. Police met with Wilson, who took sole possession of all the dogs on the property, the report states. Wilson was arrested and taken to the Rock Hill City Jail.

