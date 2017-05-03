Rock Hill Developer Signs Deal to Place Hotel in Downtown

Local developer Skip Tuttle has signed a contract that will bring a new hotel to Rock Hill, according to city manager David Vehaun.

According to Vehaun, principal developer Skip Tuttle recently inked a deal that will allow for a new hotel to be built adjacent from a 170,000-square-foot sports complex at the University Center project near Winthrop University.

Vehaun said Tuesday he believed the hotel should begin construction at some point this summer, and would be scheduled to open around the same time as the sports arena in the summer of 2018.

