Rain Sinks Portion of Chester County Road

According to Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director, the heavy rain yesterday and this morning washed out part of Connor Road near Lowry’s in northwestern Chester County.

Murphy said the road has ways in and out on both ends so no one will be stranded. It is unclear as to when county officials will fix the road.

The National Weather Service forecast for the area shows as much as a half inch more of rain Monday night, and up to two inches Tuesday. Both Wednesday and Thursday also show rain expected.

