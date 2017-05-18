Over 200 New Jobs Coming to Indian Land

A home decor distributor based out of Fort Mill is looking to expand its business into Indian Land. According to Jamie Gilbert, Economic Development Director for Lancaster County, Unique Loom will be creating 245 new jobs over the next four years as well as moving 90 jobs for a total of 335.

The company has leased 260 thousand square feet of industrial space at the vacant Defense Ventures Building on Fort Mill Highway. Unique Loom is an online and business-to-business distributor that specializes in area rugs and home decor.

