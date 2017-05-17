Norman Wins Primary Runoff, Recount to Follow

As the vote stands Ralph Norman will be the Republican candidate to represent the 5th District in the general election next month. Norman edged out Pope by a total of 203 votes with the election coming down to the final precincts.

Norman said the past two weeks has been alot of hard work. The election finished with Norman having less than 1 percent advantage over Pope, triggering an automatic electronic recount.

Pope’s campaign released a statement last night saying his party would let the automatic recount process play out to ensure every vote is properly counted.”

