Norman Receives Congress Endorsement From Former Competitor

Today the former National Director for Faith and Engagement Chad Connelly put his support behind 5th District Congressional Candidate Ralph Norman.

Norman and State representative Tommy Pope are continuing to campaign for a runoff vote scheduled to take place May 16th. Connelly and Norman held a joint press conference earlier today at the Newberry Opera House where the endorsement became official.

Connelly finished fourth in the Republican primary election behind Norman, Pope and Tom Mulliken.

