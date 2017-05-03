New Fort Mill High School to Open this Fall

50 students are signed up as Fort Mill will introduce a new high school this fall. St Anne High school will be moving from Rock Hill to Saint Philip Neri Catholic Church in Fort Mill. St. Anne was accredited back in 2012 and expanded to a prekindergarten to grade 12 school back in 2014.

The high school expansion comes to the growth of a school that started with only 6 students. The school had been looking at space for more than a year. The move does not impact the Pre K through middle school classes at the school.

