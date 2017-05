Money Stolen from Rock Hill Elementary School

According to a Rock Hill police report over $1,600 was reported stolen from an Ebenezer Elementary School vault.

According to the principal the vault was opened around 6 PM on May 11th. Four days later he noticed 1,040 dollars missing from the school’s book fair along with$ 575 in cash for yearbooks totaling $1,615.

Video was available of the room, but all it showed was the door of the vault opening around 7:02 p.m. May 11. The case remains under investigation.

