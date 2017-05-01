Missing Rock Hill Teen Found Dead

Jamie Lee Allison Margas who went missing from her home near Twin Lakes Road and Mount Gallant Road Friday morning has been found. Margas’ body was found in a wooded area near a creek off of Mount Gallant Road just before 11 a.m. Monday, York County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Trent Farris said. The creek was allegedly five minutes from her home, where she was last seen by her parents. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, Margas’ body was found 20 to 30 yards from the nearby Mount Gallant Road. After a tipster told officials they thought they spotted her near the area, deputies searched the area where they located the body. The cause of her death is unknown.

