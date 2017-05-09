Man Who Cashed in on $300,000 Charged with Wire, Bank and Mail Fraud

Federal prosecutors said a Rock Hill man duped a credit card company into sending him hundreds of credit cards before cashing in more than $300,000. Agents arrested Charles Whitlock, Jr. on Monday and charged him with wire, bank and mail fraud.

In his first court appearance, a prosecutor said Whitlock had used Social Security numbers and other information from individuals, many of them minors, to apply with Capital One for 750 different credit cards. Prosecutors said Whitlock had the credit cards, with limits of $500 or more, mailed to different addresses and then had the post office forward them back to him.

They said he cashed in at retail stores, online and at ATMs. Whitlock did not say anything except to answer the magistrate’s questions during his court appearance. The magistrate ordered him to be held without bail until his bond hearing Thursday afternoon.

Whitlock could face more than 30 years in prison and fines of more than $1 million if he is convicted.

Comments

comments