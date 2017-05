Man Fires Assault Rifle at Son

According to a police report, 60 year old Robert Corbitt is facing attempted murder charges after being accused of shooting his son in the leg with an AK-47 assault rifle.

The son was taken into Piedmont Medical Center yesterday for treatment. Corbitt confessed to shooting his son but said it was in an act of self defense.

He fired as many as 30 rounds of the rifle and has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a gun into a dwelling.

