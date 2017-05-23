Man Charged After Firing Gun at Car with 3-year-old Inside

An 18-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after Rock Hill police said he fired a gun at a car with a 3-year-old inside.

D’Nique Armon Gregory was charged with three counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a vehicle, and two other weapons charges, police and jail records show.

Nobody was hurt in the shooting, which happened last Friday on Crawford Street outside a barber shop. Officers interviewed the woman driver who reported at least five bullet holes in her Honda and told police that she and a 3-year-old child were in the vehicle when the shots were fired.

Rock Hill officers found Gregory Monday morning on Carroll Street, where he tried to run away but was quickly caught.

