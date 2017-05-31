LPL Financial Receives Recognition for Innovative Design Strategies

Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker LPL Financial, announced yesterday that the firm’s Fort Mill campus has earned LEED Gold certification for its innovation in sustainable design strategies.

The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design rating system is the foremost program for recognizing best-in-class building strategies and practices in green building.

LPL’s LEED scorecard include perfect or near-perfect scores in water efficiency, innovation and design processes, and indoor environmental quality categories.

The building is part of the Kingsley development in Fort Mill at Highways 160/21-and employs over 1500 people.

