LIVE UPDATES: Fifth District Congressional Race and House Seat 48

Posted May 2, 2017 5:59 pm | Filed under Featured, Local News, News
By

FINAL NUMBERS: 60,086 votes

District 5 Congressional Seat Primary

Republicans

Tommy Pope 30.50% (11,866 votes)

Ralph Norman 30.21% (11,754 votes)

Tom Mulliken 19.48% (7,578 votes)

Chad Connelly 14.15% (5,505 votes)

Sheri Few 4.90% (1,908 votes)

Kris Wampler .52% (202 votes)

Ray Craig .23 % (90 votes)

Democrats

Archie Parnell 71.25% (13,234 votes)

Alexis Frank 21.49% (3,992 votes)

Les Murphy 7.25% (1,347 votes)

House Seat 48

Republicans

Bruce Bryant 54.24% (1,926 votes)

Tom Nichols 45.76% (1,625 votes)

 

Comments

comments