LIVE UPDATES: Fifth District Congressional Race and House Seat 48

FINAL NUMBERS: 60,086 votes
District 5 Congressional Seat Primary
Republicans
Tommy Pope 30.50% (11,866 votes)
Ralph Norman 30.21% (11,754 votes)
Tom Mulliken 19.48% (7,578 votes)
Chad Connelly 14.15% (5,505 votes)
Sheri Few 4.90% (1,908 votes)
Kris Wampler .52% (202 votes)
Ray Craig .23 % (90 votes)
Democrats
Archie Parnell 71.25% (13,234 votes)
Alexis Frank 21.49% (3,992 votes)
Les Murphy 7.25% (1,347 votes)
House Seat 48
Republicans
Bruce Bryant 54.24% (1,926 votes)
Tom Nichols 45.76% (1,625 votes)