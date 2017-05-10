Lancaster Animal Shelter Shut Down Due to Deadly Animal Virus

The Lancaster Animal Shelter has been shut down for the past two weeks because of a deadly virus. The virus, which officials said is likely distemper, has already killed two animals, and no pets are being taken in or adopted out.

A necropsy performed Wednesday morning in Monroe confirmed distemper in one dog. Lancaster County officials said the shelter has been cleaned but is still under quarantine.

No animals in the county are being picked up by Animal Control officers because there is no place to house them. No date has been given for when it may reopen.

