Its Official; Ralph Norman Is The 5th Congressional District Republican Nominee

Former State Rep. Ralph Norman will be the Republican nominee for the 5th Congressional District in the upcoming special election on June 20th. After all provisional votes and the recount was completed, Norman ended up with 17,823 votes compared with Rep. Tommy Pope’s 17,602. After the election Tuesday night, Norman held a 203 vote advantage, but after the recount he is lead actually grew. Norman will face off against Democratic nominee, Archie Parnell. Pope told WRHI that he would support the Republican nominee regardless of the fierce campaigning between the two over the last 2 months. Norman, meanwhile credited Pope with a good campaign, but put his sites towards June 20th.

Comments

comments