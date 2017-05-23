Hundreds of People Affected By Skimmer in Rock Hill ATM

Police reports show that potentially 700 people have been affected after a skimmer was found in a Founders Federal Credit Union ATM in Rock Hill.

Yesterday 11 people reported card or ATM fraud and about 40 cards at different credit unions were affected by a skimmer in March. According to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office, Founders discovered and removed a skimmer at an ATM on India Hook Road.

The skimmer was placed in the ATM on either May 1st or second. Founders encourages their users to check their accounts for any suspicious activity.

Comments

comments