Four Teenagers Arrested in Shooting of 19-Year-Old

Police have arrested four teenagers in connection with the shooting death of a 19-year-old man last month in Lancaster, South Carolina.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. April 11 to a report of a shooting at the Caroline Court Apartments on Caroline Court and found a black SUV riddled with bullet holes. As officers investigated, Mar’Quise Evans, 19, walked from behind an apartment building and collapsed on the ground.

Police said Evans had been shot several times and died at the scene. Police on Monday announced the arrests of two 17-year-olds, Keshawn Cunningham and La’Jameion Hood, as well as an unnamed 15-year-old.

Investigators told WRHI’s news partner Channel 9 that Evans’ homicide is linked to the killing of 17-year-old Allen Cooper, a student and basketball player at Lancaster High School.

