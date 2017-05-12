Four Arrested After Rock Hill Car Break-Ins

York County Police have arrested four people after 15 car break-ins this morning between Rock Hill and York. York County Sheriff’s Office deputies who live in the areas or nearby were able to quickly start an investigation.

Each of the vehicles broken into was left unlocked and residents are being urged to lock their cars. The incidents took place in the Mallard Creek, Cool Creek and Westerwood neighborhoods off S.C. 274 north of S.C. 161.

20-year-old Dale Brock, 21-year-old Jacquelyn Page, 17-year-old Courtney Page and 18-year-old Austin Alexander have all been arrested.

