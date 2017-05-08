Fort Mill Highway to Close Late Next Year

The U.S. 21 Business bridge over Steele Creek is being replaced. The South Carolina Department of Transportation will start acquiring land this summer or early fall. Construction should start late next year.

When it does, drivers will need a new way of getting between Springfield Parkway and North White Street. The plan is to reroute northbound traffic from S.C. 160 West from Old Nation Road, then U.S. 21 North Springfield Parkway and back to Old Nation.

Southbound traffic will take Springfield Parkway to U.S. 21, S.C. 160 and back to Old Nation. The detour would be 1.6 miles. The road should be complete in late 2019 or early 2020

