Fort Mill Development Projects Near Opening

Two major Fort Mill development projects, one medical and one residential, are getting closer to opening. FMK Architects applied for appearance review, one of the final steps needed to build, for the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Hospital Authority project at Fort Mill Parkway and Tom Hall Street.

The almost 35-acre site on the intersection’s southwest corner will have a more than 150,000-square-foot medical office building. Part of the property used to be where York County operated the Fort Mill East recycling center.

That facility has now been set up on a temporary site nearby while the county looks for a permanent spot. Appearance review documents show the length of the new building facing Tom Hall.

They show a three-story building, labeled in preliminary drawings as Fort Mill Medical Plaza. The site would be part of Carolinas HealthCare System.

