Former Student-Athlete File Lawsuit Against Rock Hill School District

A former student-athlete and his parents have filed a lawsuit against the Rock Hill school district because of a 2013 incident that left the student seriously injured.

Civic Campbell and his parents are asking for punitive and actual damages from a beating that required facial reconstruction surgery, and allegedly caused humiliation and harmed Campbell’s ability to help his future through sports accomplishments.

The lawsuit claims the district and some of its employees conspired to silence the student and protect the reputation of Northwestern High School and its football team, rather than protect the student.

School district officials deny any wrongdoing by any employees, and want the lawsuit dismissed because it was filed after the statute of limitations expired.

Comments

comments