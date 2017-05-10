Former S.C. Governor Donates to Norman Congressional Campaign

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley is endorsing former state Rep. Ralph Norman in his bid to win the GOP nomination for the 5th District congressional sea. Haley won’t make an overt endorsement, so a donation is as close as one would get.

Norman was one of her biggest backers while in the Legislature, frequently speaking in opposition to lawmakers seeking to override Haley’s budget vetoes. Norman’s campaign is celebrating the donation as a symbolic boost in a heated campaign battle.

The runoff for the Republican primary in the election will take place next Tuesday. Norman has also received an endorsement from the former National Director of Faith and Engagement Chad Connelly while Pope has received an endorsement from the United States Chamber of Commerce.

