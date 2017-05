Fake $100 Bill Used for Second Time in Rock Hill

For the second time this month, an unknown suspect used a fake $100 bill in Rock Hill, according to a police report. The bill was used at the BI-LO off East Main Street in Rock Hill.

A store employee discovered the fake bill around 9:30 p.m. on May 12, the report states.

The words “Prop Money” and “For Cinematic Use Only” are printed on the front of the money in several places. The bill “had a purple tint in the background and felt like normal paper.

